O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 15,160 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Oppenheimer worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 11.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 1,758.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Oppenheimer Price Performance

NYSE OPY opened at $38.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $308.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Oppenheimer

About Oppenheimer

(Free Report)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.