O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 189 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,183.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,084.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $964.57. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $686.46 and a 12-month high of $1,207.58. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.01, for a total transaction of $9,560,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total value of $6,780,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,720 shares of company stock worth $135,556,161 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

