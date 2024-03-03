O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 21,017 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 132.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Jackson Financial by 19.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

