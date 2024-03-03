O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 39,507 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,507 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of BankUnited worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in BankUnited by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

BankUnited Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BKU opened at $26.23 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

