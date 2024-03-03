O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 5,001 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.7 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $124.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.52. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $133.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,753 shares of company stock worth $73,916,005 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.