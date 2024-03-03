O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ELF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.64.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $217.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $217.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.13 and its 200 day moving average is $133.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $709,653.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at $11,091,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

