O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in WNS by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,573 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in WNS by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in WNS by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in WNS by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in WNS by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research cut their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

WNS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $59.51 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

