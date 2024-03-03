O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 289.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $314.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.74 and a 200 day moving average of $226.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,243.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $338.45.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,898 shares of company stock worth $60,878,879 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.