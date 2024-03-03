O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 108.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.70.

BRO stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $84.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

