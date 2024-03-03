O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,150 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Quad/Graphics worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAD. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 2nd quarter valued at $947,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 239,891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 223,720 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics during the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 295,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 212,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Stock Performance

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $306.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Quad/Graphics Cuts Dividend

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $787.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is -17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

