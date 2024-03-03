O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,169 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Immersion worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Immersion by 16.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,637,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 237,119 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 130.1% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 103,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 58,273 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion in the third quarter worth approximately $825,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 16.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 71,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 20.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $6.83 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Immersion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 11,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $85,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,544,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,735,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

