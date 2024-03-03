O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,239,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,697,579,000 after buying an additional 889,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hess by 4.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,191,928,000 after purchasing an additional 303,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $792,091,000 after purchasing an additional 113,189 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Hess by 44.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,610,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $552,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Hess Stock Performance

NYSE HES opened at $148.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.82. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,457,302.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

