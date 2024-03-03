O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 204.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 446,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,781,000 after buying an additional 300,086 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,189,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,725,000 after buying an additional 233,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 113.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 422,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,012,000 after buying an additional 224,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.68.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $220.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.35 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.66.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

