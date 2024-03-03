O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 84,327 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BCE by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,615,000 after buying an additional 109,866 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in BCE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,871,000 after purchasing an additional 323,998 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its position in BCE by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 86,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 30,444 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in BCE by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,993,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,993,000 after purchasing an additional 239,309 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,968,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,318,000 after purchasing an additional 835,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

BCE Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BCE opened at $36.98 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.742 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.01%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

