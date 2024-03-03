O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,237 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of J.Jill worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in J.Jill by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 33.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on J.Jill in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on J.Jill in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

JILL stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $265 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.92. J.Jill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $32.26.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.85 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 316.35% and a net margin of 5.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

