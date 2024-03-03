O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Modine Manufacturing worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $91.70 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $93.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MOD shares. StockNews.com lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,926,795.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $339,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

