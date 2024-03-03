O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alliant Energy news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.56 per share, for a total transaction of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.81.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

LNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

