O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Copa by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,944,000 after buying an additional 267,373 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Copa by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after buying an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Copa by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,060,000 after buying an additional 345,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Copa by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,017,000 after buying an additional 205,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CPA stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.83. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $121.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Copa Increases Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

