O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,176 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $339.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.50. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

