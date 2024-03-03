O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,264 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $267,911.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,056.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,402 shares of company stock worth $15,285,554. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

