O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 50,585 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 269.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,585 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 46.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 67.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $172,643.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $19.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

