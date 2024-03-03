O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,671 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,787,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,607,000 after buying an additional 208,381 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,335,000 after buying an additional 380,221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,908,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,416,000 after buying an additional 72,745 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,341,000 after buying an additional 676,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after buying an additional 842,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE:TAK opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $17.15.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.