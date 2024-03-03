O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 180.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 83.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Shares of CE opened at $153.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.78. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $97.12 and a 1-year high of $159.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

