O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 93.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caden Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 342,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 147,329 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,123,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,927,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $111.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.63. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $136.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.92%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

