O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 116.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 817.3% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $42.95 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 26.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

