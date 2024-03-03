O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 774,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,266,000 after buying an additional 275,515 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 757.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 467,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,664,000 after buying an additional 413,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.64.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $46,122.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,008 shares in the company, valued at $8,943,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,262 shares of company stock worth $6,794,399. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $121.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.38 and its 200 day moving average is $108.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

