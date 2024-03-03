O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 145.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $284,991,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE DLR opened at $150.60 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $150.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.93.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

