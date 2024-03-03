O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,583 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.31.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $257.49 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.37 and its 200 day moving average is $219.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

