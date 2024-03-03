O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 18,029 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,029 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in RB Global by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in RB Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 14,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in RB Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,944 shares of company stock valued at $400,043. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RBA. Raymond James upped their price objective on RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

RB Global Stock Up 1.1 %

RBA stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average of $64.65. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.61%. RB Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.06%.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

