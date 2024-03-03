O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 130,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 294.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 267,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after acquiring an additional 199,776 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 34.1% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REG. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $61.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 131.37%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

