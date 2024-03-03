O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 21,416 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,416 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,557.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,015.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FHI stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.84%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

