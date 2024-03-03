O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,549 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Preformed Line Products worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 215.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 84.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

Preformed Line Products stock opened at $134.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.02 and a 200-day moving average of $139.70. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $93.01 and a 1 year high of $184.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $658.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

Preformed Line Products Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

