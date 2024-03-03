O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 5,928 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Bel Fuse worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Bel Fuse by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $53.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Bel Fuse Inc. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $74.75. The company has a market cap of $687.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $139,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $403,285 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BELFB. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

