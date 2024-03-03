Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Offerpad Solutions Stock Up 3.7 %
Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 93.45%. The firm had revenue of $240.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPAD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000.
Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.
