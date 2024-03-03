Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $64.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Okta from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.10.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $108.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.23. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $80,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $39,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

See Also

