Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Holdings Raised by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 86.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,191 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Olaplex worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLPX. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Olaplex by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Olaplex by 156.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Olaplex by 666.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

Shares of OLPX opened at $1.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 10.69. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $111.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

