OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday.

OPKO Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. OPKO Health has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.80.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 21.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,111,024.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,456,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,111,024.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard M. Krasno purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,299.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,393,015 shares of company stock worth $7,041,069 over the last ninety days. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,751,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,024,000 after buying an additional 428,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,688,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after buying an additional 10,014,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,742,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after buying an additional 331,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 318.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,390,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,698,000 after buying an additional 5,624,866 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after buying an additional 3,037,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

