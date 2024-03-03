Oppenheimer Boosts Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target to $48.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRNX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.60.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $46.03 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,619.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,070.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $112,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,619.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,119 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

