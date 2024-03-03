Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 71.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ORGO. BTIG Research raised their price target on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Organogenesis

Organogenesis Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $2.92 on Friday. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $385.56 million, a PE ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 197,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $864,914.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,025,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,939,713.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Organogenesis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Organogenesis by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Organogenesis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.