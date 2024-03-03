Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE OC opened at $151.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,384,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total value of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

