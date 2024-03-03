Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.15. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. Torno Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 116,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,021,000 after acquiring an additional 141,719 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 40,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

