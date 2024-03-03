Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $14.68 on Friday. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $266.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park City Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

