Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,814 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PK opened at $17.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 808.70%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

