Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$60.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Parkland from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.69.

Parkland stock opened at C$42.83 on Thursday. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$27.50 and a 52 week high of C$47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Parkland’s payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total value of C$882,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 35,100 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total value of C$1,515,618.00. Also, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total transaction of C$882,000.00. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

