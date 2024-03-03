PEAK6 Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.35 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.40. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,555,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,735,345.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 16,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $162,155.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,491.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,555,645 shares in the company, valued at $25,735,345.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,278 shares of company stock valued at $871,466. 19.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

