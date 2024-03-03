PEAK6 Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 386.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 403.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 15.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -121.32 and a beta of 2.59.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

