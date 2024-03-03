PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $389,000 in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Montauk Renewables Price Performance

Montauk Renewables stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $826.05 million, a PE ratio of 47.92 and a beta of -0.43. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNTK. Scotiabank upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables Profile

(Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.