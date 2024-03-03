PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 14,732 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,732 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after buying an additional 515,151 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 82,567 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $44.80 on Friday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $194.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.93 million. Analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

