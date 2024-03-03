Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.20. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $35.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,592,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $743,223,000 after acquiring an additional 370,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,837,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,857,000 after acquiring an additional 171,960 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,538,000 after purchasing an additional 131,487 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,812,000 after purchasing an additional 680,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 593,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

