Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Holdings Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 357.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 42.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41,074 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PEN opened at $236.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.93 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 102.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PEN. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.36.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

